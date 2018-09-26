Dr. Gary Deckelboim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deckelboim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Deckelboim, MD
Dr. Gary Deckelboim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Bert C. Bryan M.d. P.A.8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100LB-5, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-8478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Deckelboim and his office staff. Dr. Deckelboim is excellent at what he does and his office staff is tops in my book. Paula has hung the moon with me and I am so grateful to her for taking the time to go to bat for me with my insurance company and she won!! Thank you Paula for going the extra mile and taking such good care of your patients. I know I am well taken care of and I am so grateful for all of you!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Deckelboim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deckelboim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deckelboim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deckelboim works at
Dr. Deckelboim has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deckelboim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deckelboim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deckelboim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deckelboim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deckelboim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.