Overview of Dr. Gary Deckelboim, MD

Dr. Gary Deckelboim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Deckelboim works at Bert C. Bryan M.d. P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.