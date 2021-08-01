Overview

Dr. Gary Deshazo, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Deshazo works at Harbor Island Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.