Dr. Gary Deshazo, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Deshazo, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Deshazo works at Harbor Island Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Center At Red Rock
    8440 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 870-8852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • North Vista Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Anxiety
Muscle Spasm
Insomnia
Anxiety
Muscle Spasm

Treatment frequency



Insomnia
Anxiety
Muscle Spasm
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dystonia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Interstitial Cystitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • WellPoint

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2021
    Dr D is excellent and very knowlegable, I highly reccomend him, I have been seeing him for at least eight years.
    david morris — Aug 01, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Deshazo, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568512101
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tripler Army MC
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Missouri State University
    Board Certifications
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Deshazo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deshazo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deshazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deshazo works at Harbor Island Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Deshazo’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

