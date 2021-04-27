Overview of Dr. Gary Deutsch, MD

Dr. Gary Deutsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.