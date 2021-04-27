Dr. Gary Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Deutsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County243 March St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife was a patient of Dr. Deutsch before she passed away and I subsequently adopted Dr. Deutsch as my personal physician. He is proactive, attentive and caring. In my book he is among the best.
About Dr. Gary Deutsch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Calif
- U Calif|University Calif
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deutsch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.