Overview of Dr. Gary Dix, MD

Dr. Gary Dix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty Of Med University Of Stellenbosch and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Dix works at Maryland Brain, Spine and Pain in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.