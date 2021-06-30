Dr. Gary Dix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Dix, MD
Dr. Gary Dix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty Of Med University Of Stellenbosch and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Dix's Office Locations
Maryland Brain & Spine & Pain1000 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the BEST!! Treated me professionally and collegially with superb results that have been life changing for me over the last 5 years. I recommend him to any and all who ask me regarding neurosurgical care.
About Dr. Gary Dix, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1326046327
Education & Certifications
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- Faculty Of Med University Of Stellenbosch
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dix has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dix speaks Afrikaans.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.