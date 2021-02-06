See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Gary Drizin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Drizin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Drizin, MD

Dr. Gary Drizin, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Drizin works at CritAcuity Medical Group in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD
Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Rafael Perez, MD
Dr. Rafael Perez, MD
4.8 (208)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Scharf, MD
Dr. Michael Scharf, MD
4.7 (187)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Drizin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CritAcuity Medical Group
    325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-2446
  2. 2
    Montgomery Cnty Pul/Slp Cnsltnt
    609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, Norristown, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-2446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Drizin?

    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Drizin took time to explain my condition, how he was going to treat it, why he chose the plan of action, and went over xrays and scans. He was thorough, kind, and encouraging on this my first visit. I recommend him highly.
    kawjenkins — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Drizin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Drizin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Drizin to family and friends

    Dr. Drizin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Drizin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Drizin, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Drizin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700848140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Med Coll Penn Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Drizin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drizin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drizin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drizin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drizin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drizin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drizin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drizin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drizin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drizin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Drizin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.