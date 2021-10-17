Dr. Gary Dubisky Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubisky Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dubisky Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Dubisky Jr, DO
Dr. Gary Dubisky Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dubisky Jr works at
Dr. Dubisky Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurological Consulting Pllc1061 X Ray Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubisky Jr?
Dr. Dubisky is the best. We traveled from Indian Land, SC to Gastonia to see Dr. Dubisky. He cares about his patients, treats them with respect and provides a comfortable atmosphere. He spent 2 hrs providing a nerve conduction test on my daughter. He explained what he was doing and put her at ease, this was a totally different experience than what she has had with her neurologist. The staff is wonderful, friendly and provides a welcoming atmosphere. If anyone is looking for a neurologist set up an appointment with Dr. Dubisky.
About Dr. Gary Dubisky Jr, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144220161
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubisky Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubisky Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubisky Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubisky Jr works at
Dr. Dubisky Jr has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubisky Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubisky Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubisky Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubisky Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubisky Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.