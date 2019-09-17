Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD
Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Dunetz works at
Dr. Dunetz's Office Locations
-
1
Foundation Neurology10 Prospect St Ste 302, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-3190
-
2
New England Urology17 Riverside St Ste 201, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 577-3190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Manchester Urology Associates, PA4 Elliot Way Ste 200, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunetz is tops in his field. Lina the office manager is top notch too...the intake people not so hot. I knew their office moved but google lists it as being on South Southwood Dr. Its not...it is at 17 Riverside St in Nashua. I made several calls to advise that i would be a tad late due to the incorrect address info...unfortunately no one answers...a very slow automated system offers many options however every option leads to "leave a message". When i arrived, the intake person wasn't sure the doctor would see me since i was late. 3 minutes later she said he could see me but i would have to wait. After confirming my name and date she handed me paperwork with my brother's information on it! Having arrived with the obligatory full bladder, there were few options..i returned the paperwork and cancelled the appointment. The intake person I dealt with needs to take a cheer pill and work on her customer service skills. The paperwork mix up is scary.
About Dr. Gary Dunetz, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265528640
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Urology
