Overview of Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD

Dr. Gary Dworkin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Dworkin works at Vein Specialists of Tampa, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.