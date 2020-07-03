Dr. Gary Earle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Earle, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Earle, MD
Dr. Gary Earle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Earle works at
Dr. Earle's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My brother is a diabetic. He has had to have 2 toes amputated. Both surgeries have went very well. Dr. Earle has gone above and beyond on explaining in detail what his plans are before and after surgery. He is also very prompt. No waiting around for answers.
About Dr. Gary Earle, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Earle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Earle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Earle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Earle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.