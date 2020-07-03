Overview of Dr. Gary Earle, MD

Dr. Gary Earle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Earle works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.