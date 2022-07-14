Dr. Gary Easterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Easterling, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Easterling, MD
Dr. Gary Easterling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Easterling works at
Dr. Easterling's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 262-4123
-
2
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC2345 Bobcat Village Center Rd Unit 201, North Port, FL 34288 Directions (941) 379-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Easterling?
Dr. Easterling is very patient and knowledgeable. He thoroughly explained my procedure and answered all my questions. The staff was very friendly and the wait time was minimal. Highly recommend Dr. Easterling!
About Dr. Gary Easterling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134129976
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easterling works at
Dr. Easterling has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Easterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.