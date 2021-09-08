See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Gary Edelson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Edelson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Edelson works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Endocrinologists PC
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 08, 2021
    I’ve seen Dr Edelson for over 20 years. He is pleasant, personable and thorough…. An excellent doctor. The office runs efficiently and the front desk people are helpful and pleasant.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Edelson, MD
    About Dr. Gary Edelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952392599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelson works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Edelson’s profile.

    Dr. Edelson has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

