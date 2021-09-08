Dr. Gary Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Edelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Edelson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Associated Endocrinologists PC32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Edelson for over 20 years. He is pleasant, personable and thorough…. An excellent doctor. The office runs efficiently and the front desk people are helpful and pleasant.
About Dr. Gary Edelson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952392599
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelson has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.