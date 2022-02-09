Dr. Gary Elkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Elkin, MD
Dr. Gary Elkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
He did awesome job for us and also he is the best
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114990678
- Univ Cincinnati
- University Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
