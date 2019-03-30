Overview of Dr. Gary Emerson, MD

Dr. Gary Emerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.