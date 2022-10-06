Dr. Gary England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary England, MD
Dr. Gary England, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. England's Office Locations
Purchase Womens Health Care Associates P S C.2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 101, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-5102
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I truly love his bedside manner, care, and his nurse, Pauline. He delivered my sister (who is now 40) and my two children. Gonna be hard to find a replacement since he retired.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. England has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. England accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. England has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. England on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.
