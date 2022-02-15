See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Gary Erbstoesser, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Erbstoesser, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Erbstoesser works at North Mountain Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kurt W Sprunger MD Plc
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5300, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 246-0351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Sinusitis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Sinusitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Sports Injuries
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Valley Fever
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Erbstoesser and his staff are friendly, helpful and extremely caring. Dr. Erbstoesser takes the time to explain and answer all my questions.
    Gwen — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Erbstoesser, DO

    Family Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English
    1871692574
    Education & Certifications

    Kaiser Permanente
    Phoenix Genl Hospital
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Erbstoesser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erbstoesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erbstoesser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erbstoesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erbstoesser works at North Mountain Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Erbstoesser’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Erbstoesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erbstoesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erbstoesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erbstoesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

