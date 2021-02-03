Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahrenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD
Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Fahrenbach's Office Locations
North Branch Dermatology7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-1818
North Branch Dermatology LLC7411 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (773) 763-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring physician. Spent time and answered all my questions. His front desk people were awesome. Would highly recommend him
About Dr. Gary Fahrenbach, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Fahrenbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahrenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahrenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahrenbach has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahrenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahrenbach speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahrenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahrenbach.
