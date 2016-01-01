Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Farris, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Farris, MD
Dr. Gary Farris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, AL.
Dr. Farris works at
Dr. Farris' Office Locations
Heart Center - Decatur1107 14th Ave SE Ste 100, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 351-0688
Heart Center930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 351-0688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Gary Farris, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farris works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.