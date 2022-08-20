Overview

Dr. Gary Fazio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Fazio works at Baylor Scott & White Denton Heart Group in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.