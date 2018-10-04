See All Otolaryngologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD

Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Feinberg works at Gary M Feinberg, MD, FACS in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinberg's Office Locations

    Gary M. Feinberg, M.D., F.A.C.S.
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 788-1447
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 04, 2018
    great dr
    nancy avila in moreno valley — Oct 04, 2018
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730187881
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Hosp
    • Naval Med Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinberg works at Gary M Feinberg, MD, FACS in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

