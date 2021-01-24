Dr. Gary Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Feldman, MD
Dr. Gary Feldman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Pacific Arthritis5230 Pacific Concourse Dr Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 297-9221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Feldman is smart, intuitive and caring. I couldn't recommend him more and I had been looking for a good Rheumatologist for a long time. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Gary Feldman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1841220373
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar, while calling to schedule an appointment allows asking questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.