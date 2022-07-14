Overview of Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM

Dr. Gary Feldman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Feldman works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.