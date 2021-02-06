Dr. Gary Fiasconaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiasconaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fiasconaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Fiasconaro, MD
Dr. Gary Fiasconaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fiasconaro's Office Locations
Brooklyn Office7502 Colonial Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Gary since I am 21 he delivered my daughter in 2006. He is a great dr and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Gary Fiasconaro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1740204536
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiasconaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiasconaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiasconaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiasconaro has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiasconaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiasconaro speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiasconaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiasconaro.
