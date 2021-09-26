Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Fisch, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Fisch, MD
Dr. Gary Fisch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Fisch's Office Locations
IU Health North Hospital Medical Office Building11725 Illinois St Ste 265, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 962-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Gary Fisch I highly recommend he's always patient explains everything answers any & all questions. Explains all test results & best treatment option. I never feel rushed. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Dr. Gary Fisch, MD
Education & Certifications
- Ind U
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fisch accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisch works at
Dr. Fisch has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.