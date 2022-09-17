Overview of Dr. Gary Fish, MD

Dr. Gary Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Fish works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX, Plano, TX, Arlington, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.