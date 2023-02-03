Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Flangas, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Flangas, MD
Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Flangas works at
Dr. Flangas' Office Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flangas has performed 2 microdiscectomies on my lower lumbar in 2014 and most recently 2022. He is very professional and conservative in recommending surgery. He explains all of the cons and his true feelings on the possible outcomes of surgery. I trust him. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a true professional. His staff is super friendly and to be honest, they make you feel like family and they have a great positive attitude.
About Dr. Gary Flangas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063594315
Education & Certifications
- University Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
- University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Sciences Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flangas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flangas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flangas has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flangas speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Flangas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flangas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flangas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flangas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.