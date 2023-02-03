Overview of Dr. Gary Flangas, MD

Dr. Gary Flangas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Flangas works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.