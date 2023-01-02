Overview of Dr. Gary Foster, MD

Dr. Gary Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.