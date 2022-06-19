Overview

Dr. Gary Freeberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Freeberg works at Dr. Michael Como in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.