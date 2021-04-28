Overview of Dr. Gary Frick, MD

Dr. Gary Frick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.



Dr. Frick works at Northeast Florida Psychiatric Association,Inc in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.