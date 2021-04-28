Dr. Gary Frick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Frick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Frick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Northeast Florida Psychiatric Association, Inc
804 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 767-8584
Monday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It took 2 years to find Dr.Frick and his staff. I have been going to him for years now and they are wonderful! They listen and take their time. I also love the availability hours. I will not go anywhere else
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962548552
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Dr. Frick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frick has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Frick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.