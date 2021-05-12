Overview

Dr. Gary Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Cardiac Interventional Group in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.