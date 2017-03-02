Dr. Gary Friend, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Friend, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Friend, DPM
Dr. Gary Friend, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Friend works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friend's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Foot & Ankle2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 234-5095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friend?
Wonderful pleasant doctor and great diagnostician.
About Dr. Gary Friend, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821166810
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friend accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friend works at
Dr. Friend has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friend speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.