Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Fruhman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Center for Women's Health
    440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9348

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639401862
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fruhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fruhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fruhman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fruhman’s profile.

Dr. Fruhman has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fruhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Fruhman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruhman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

