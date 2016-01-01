Overview

Dr. Gary Fruhman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Fruhman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

