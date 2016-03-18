Dr. Gabor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Gabor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Gabor, MD
Dr. Gary Gabor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Gabor works at
Dr. Gabor's Office Locations
Baptist Primary Care1660 Prudential Dr Ste 310, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-8656
Baptist Neurology Inc1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 310, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 396-8656
- 3 1370 13th Ave S Ste 214, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 396-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful new office - Smiling Amy (infusion nurse) and her side kick Stephanie are very friendly and helpful! Ashley - the medical assistant - also is very friendly and helpful. And then.... there is Dr. Gabor - sort of quiet, laid back. He takes his time with you, not in a rush like some physicians, is very knowledgeable, patient and is a great listener. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Gary Gabor, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437132586
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Gabor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabor works at
Dr. Gabor has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabor speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabor.
