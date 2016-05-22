See All Plastic Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Bend, OR
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD

Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Gallagher works at Gary L Gallagher, MD PC in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary L Gallagher, MD PC
    777 SW Mill View Way # 250, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 728-3184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770624371
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, John Q Owsley, MD, San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bridgeport Hosp-Yale Affil
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lewis & Clark College, Portland, Or
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at Gary L Gallagher, MD PC in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

