Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD
Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
Gary L Gallagher, MD PC777 SW Mill View Way # 250, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 728-3184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gallagher is an amazing doctor. He explains everything in as much detail as you need. He is very gentle and makes you feel very comfortable. He really listens to your concerns and addresses them right away. He has a plan that almost completely covers your pain and if the first plan doesn't quite work he keeps trying. He advocates for you at the hospital. He checks on you often and honestly cares about how you are feeling physically as well as emotionally.
About Dr. Gary Gallagher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770624371
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, John Q Owsley, MD, San Francisco
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hosp-Yale Affil
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Lewis & Clark College, Portland, Or
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher accepts Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
