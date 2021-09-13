Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Gallo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Gallo, MD
Dr. Gary Gallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Gallo works at
Dr. Gallo's Office Locations
Wound Care Centers At Physicians8340 Collier Blvd Ste 302, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 354-6425
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific......Caring and competent!
About Dr. Gary Gallo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1003021825
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
