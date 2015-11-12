Dr. Gary Gardner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gardner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Gardner, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Caldwell, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Us Army Med Corps.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists602 N Gray St, Caldwell, TX 77836 Directions (979) 270-6512
Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists1109 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 330-1993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality and very knowledgeable. This office is very high tech
About Dr. Gary Gardner, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316911746
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Us Army Med Corps
