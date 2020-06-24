Overview

Dr. Gary Garrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Garrett works at Baylor Scott & White Family Health Center in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.