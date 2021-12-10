See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD

Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Gelbfish works at Gary A Gelbfish MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gelbfish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chana E Gelbfish MD
    2502 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 258-3004
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00pm - 9:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr Gary Gelbfish and his wonderful team have been taking great care of my nearly 91 year-old uncle. My uncle began dialysis in 2015 at the age of 84 and is in good health and enjoying life thanks to Dr Gary and his team. Dr Gary created the fistula for my uncle and to this day it is strong and vigorous thanks to Dr Gary’s expert surgical skills and regular checkups over the years. His office is a mini clinic and is well organized and well run. The staff is friendly and warm which is critically important considering the challenges that his patients and families are facing. I am so grateful to Dr Gary for his dedication and love to the most vulnerable. May he be forever blessed!
    maria — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1275508954
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Hospital Division Of Vascular Surgery
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
