Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD
Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Gelbfish's Office Locations
Chana E Gelbfish MD2502 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 258-3004Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday7:00pm - 9:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Dr Gary Gelbfish and his wonderful team have been taking great care of my nearly 91 year-old uncle. My uncle began dialysis in 2015 at the age of 84 and is in good health and enjoying life thanks to Dr Gary and his team. Dr Gary created the fistula for my uncle and to this day it is strong and vigorous thanks to Dr Gary’s expert surgical skills and regular checkups over the years. His office is a mini clinic and is well organized and well run. The staff is friendly and warm which is critically important considering the challenges that his patients and families are facing. I am so grateful to Dr Gary for his dedication and love to the most vulnerable. May he be forever blessed!
About Dr. Gary Gelbfish, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Hospital Division Of Vascular Surgery
- Maimonides Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
