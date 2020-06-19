Overview of Dr. Gary Gilyard, MD

Dr. Gary Gilyard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Gilyard works at Spine Specialists Of Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.