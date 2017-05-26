See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Glickman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Glickman, MD

Dr. Gary Glickman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Glickman works at Diabetic Eye Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Glickman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary M. Glickman MD PC
    30 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 532-2500
  2. 2
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Progressive High Myopia
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Progressive High Myopia
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2017
    Dr. Glickman very experienced and knowledgeable. I have seen him for years to make sure my retina is stable. (I had retinal detachment in the past.) Also, my sister also had retinal detachment in the past. Dr. Glickman operated on her and her eyes have been fine ever since.
    Chan in Brooklyn, NY — May 26, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Glickman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740240126
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glickman works at Diabetic Eye Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glickman’s profile.

    Dr. Glickman has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

