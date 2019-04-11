See All Podiatrists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Gary Glynn, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Blue Ash, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Glynn, DPM

Dr. Gary Glynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. 

Dr. Glynn works at Foot and Ankle Specialists, Inc. in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 103, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 769-4408

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Gary Glynn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831156587
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Glynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glynn works at Foot and Ankle Specialists, Inc. in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Glynn’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Glynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

