Dr. Gary Goldenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Goldenberg, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai School of Medicine5 E 98th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3050
Goldenberg Dermatology PC14 E 75TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 405-8202
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gary Goldenberg has magic hands and a fantastic bedside manner. He will explain everything in detail and is measured in his approach. I felt at ease and have no fear of him overdoing something. All of your questions will be answered with care and a smile. His staff is friendly, informed and professional as well. A great experience and highly recommended.
About Dr. Gary Goldenberg, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1336295955
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.