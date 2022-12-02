Overview of Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD

Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Goldsmith works at Center for Sinus and Respiratory Disease at the Texas Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.