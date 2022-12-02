Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
Center for Sinus and Respiratory Disease7115 Greenville Ave Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 696-4696
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred and his staff got me in within a couple days because there had been a cancellation. Dr. Goldsmith was friendly, and thorough. He listened intently to my symptoms and asked questions. He kept probing until he found what he believes is causing my symptoms. He then came up with a plan that included contingencies, and hand wrote them out for me so I wouldn't get confused or forget. I had a second issue, hearing, and he arranged for the audiologist to 'work me in' for a hearing test so I wouldn't have to return. He then met with me a second time to discuss the hearing results. Very friendly, and competent. Following the appointment I received 'notes' from the visit from the practice for my records.
About Dr. Gary Goldsmith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.