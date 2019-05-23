See All Plastic Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD

Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Gary Goldstein, M.D. in Voorhees, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Goldstein, M.D.
    600 Somerdale Rd Ste 215, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?

May 23, 2019
Believes in reaching out to your care team/physicians surrounding your condition.
Barkley in Pine Hill — May 23, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldstein to family and friends

Dr. Goldstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goldstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD.

About Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265593255
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldstein works at Gary Goldstein, M.D. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.