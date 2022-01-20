Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dbt Laboratories LLC6630 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 722-5868
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 722-5868
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 722-5868
- Northwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Goldstein is competent compassionate and extremely pleasant. This is my 4th office visit in 5 years. Dr Goldstein has always been an excellent, pleasant doctor.. BUT in the past I've had difficulty with the attitude of the office manager and staff..as I've seen in others previous ratings and hesitated going,back because of them. HOWEVER he has apparently corrected this problem. Calling for this recent visit (and their follow-up calls) was amazingly different and Melanie was extremely competent, helpful and pleasant. The day of my actual visit, she again was a joy to work with and went out of her way to be helpful, answering all my questions and doing the scheduling for my procedure. My husband and I have gone to Dr Goldstein since we moved here in 2013 and he personally had always been wonderful to deal with. Now his staff is equally as competent and pleasant.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
