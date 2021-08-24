Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO
Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Goodnight's Office Locations
ENT Specialists of Abilene1233 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 437-3687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional and good hearted man. He gets the job done. I definitely love his nurse. His staff is ok. There are a few good staff here. I will always recommend him.
About Dr. Gary Goodnight, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
Education & Certifications
- 1990
- 1986
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southwestern Oklahoma State University, College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodnight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodnight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodnight speaks American Sign Language.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodnight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.