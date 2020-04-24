Dr. Gary Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gorman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Gorman, MD
Dr. Gary Gorman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
Panama City Psychiatric Care217 FOREST PARK CIR, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 348-6564
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great small practice! He really cares & takes time to get to know you & your treatment needs. His wife runs the office & is super friendly & helpful! I can't say enough about what great behavioral health experience they provide!
About Dr. Gary Gorman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760482509
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
