Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD

Pain Management
4.7 (155)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School at SUNY Downstate Medical Center - M.D. and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gorodokin works at Gastroenterology Consultants of North Jersey in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Consultants of North Jersey
    2829 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-8668
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Consultants of North Jersey
    24-07a Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7313
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 18, 2020
    I am very happy with him listening to my symptoms.
    Nischal M. — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD
    About Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD

    Pain Management
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1619996774
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Gastroenterology - Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internal Medicine - Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical School at SUNY Downstate Medical Center - M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorodokin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorodokin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorodokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorodokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorodokin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorodokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorodokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

