Overview

Dr. Gary Gottlieb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Arizona Community Specialists in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.