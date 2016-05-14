Dr. Gary Grafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Grafa, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Grafa, MD
Dr. Gary Grafa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grafa works at
Dr. Grafa's Office Locations
-
1
Sherman Office3305 N Calais Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grafa?
Dr. Grafa & his team are excellent. Routine OB appts. are with his nurse practitioner, but I felt as though he was always kept in the loop about my pregnancy and knew what was happening with me. I never got the feeling that he was in a hurry, and he spent plenty of time answering any questions, even after delivery. He is very laid back, which helped me feel at ease. I ended up a high risk patient at the end of my pregnancy, and was taken great care of. Overall just an awesome doctor and staff!
About Dr. Gary Grafa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023001534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grafa works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grafa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.