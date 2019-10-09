Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greensweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy Very sincere and dedicated
About Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518970409
Education & Certifications
- University Arizona Health Science Center
- Tucson General Hospital|Tucson Genl Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greensweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greensweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greensweig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greensweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greensweig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greensweig.
