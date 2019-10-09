Overview

Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Greensweig works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.